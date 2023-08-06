Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Sells $376,978.25 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %
KALU stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 815,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
