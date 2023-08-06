KBC Group NV Acquires 1,313 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $16,512,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.76.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

