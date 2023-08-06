KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

