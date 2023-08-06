KBC Group NV Cuts Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $224.93 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

