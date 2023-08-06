KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Integer were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

