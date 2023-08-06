KBC Group NV Decreases Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

