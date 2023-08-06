KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,378 shares of company stock valued at $316,382 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $60.45 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.