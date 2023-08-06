KBC Group NV Has $147,000 Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,522.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.