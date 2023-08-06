KBC Group NV Has $154,000 Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

See Also

