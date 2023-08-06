KBC Group NV Has $154,000 Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.0 %

HCC opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.