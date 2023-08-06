KBC Group NV Has $155,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.17.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.