KBC Group NV Has $161,000 Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Banner were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Performance

Banner Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BANR opened at $48.11 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,980 shares of company stock worth $89,792. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.