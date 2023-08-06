KBC Group NV Has $162,000 Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 598,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 208,084 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

WAFD stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

