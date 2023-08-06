KBC Group NV Has $164,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AAR were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,668,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

