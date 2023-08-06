KBC Group NV Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.