KBC Group NV Has $174,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.2 %

TOL stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

