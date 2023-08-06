KBC Group NV Has $175,000 Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 289.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AXT were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 59.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

AXT Stock Performance

AXT Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.99. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

