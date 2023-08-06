KBC Group NV Has $179,000 Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Barnes Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of B opened at $39.24 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.03%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

