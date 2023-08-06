KBC Group NV Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 573,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 209,543 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,197,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 444,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 110,575 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

