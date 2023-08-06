KBC Group NV Has $208,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brady were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Brady by 10,519.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 142,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 125,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.78 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

