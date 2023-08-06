KBC Group NV Has $212,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,612,000 after buying an additional 1,444,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after acquiring an additional 661,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

