KBC Group NV Has $213,000 Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $290.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.41. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.