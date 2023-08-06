KBC Group NV Has $216,000 Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOO. UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.18 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

