KBC Group NV Has $219,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 44.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

