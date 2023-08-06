KBC Group NV Has $232,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albany International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $115.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

