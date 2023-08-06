KBC Group NV Has $245,000 Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM Industries Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

