KBC Group NV Has $263,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHX stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

