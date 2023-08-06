KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.2 %

ALG opened at $180.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.01. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $200.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $214,042.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

