KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

