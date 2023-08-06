KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Axos Financial by 362.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Axos Financial by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axos Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

