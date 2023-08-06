KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

