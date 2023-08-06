KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $18,683,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $6,961,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.21.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,324 shares of company stock worth $302,720. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

