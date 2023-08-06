KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 148.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 157.90%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.