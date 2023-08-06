KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Gentherm stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.88.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.