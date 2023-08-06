KBC Group NV Purchases 1,650 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

