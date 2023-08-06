KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,949 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Proterra were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Proterra by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PTRA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Proterra Stock Performance

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $360.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

