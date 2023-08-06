KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

