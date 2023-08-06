KBC Group NV Reduces Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HNI were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HNI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in HNI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

