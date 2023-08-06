KBC Group NV Sells 10,672 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,672,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2,971.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1,897.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.