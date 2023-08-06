KBC Group NV Sells 127 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

OXM opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.