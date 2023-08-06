KBC Group NV Sells 13,129 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 90.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $165.31 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.