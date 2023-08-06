KBC Group NV Sells 171 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,861 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,370.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

