KBC Group NV Sells 182 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

