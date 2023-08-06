KBC Group NV Sells 226 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Perficient were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Up 3.4 %

PRFT stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.