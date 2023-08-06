KBC Group NV Sells 283 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,907. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

