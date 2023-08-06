KBC Group NV Sells 302 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,535,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,535,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile



Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

