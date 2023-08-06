KBC Group NV Sells 401 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.00. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. WSFS Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

