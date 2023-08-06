KBC Group NV Sells 486 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.