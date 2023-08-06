KBC Group NV Sells 577 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

