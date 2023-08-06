KBC Group NV Sells 628 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $19.31 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

